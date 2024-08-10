QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $18,976,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,969. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

