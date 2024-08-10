QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 84,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.00. 7,875,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

