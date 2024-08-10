QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,837 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.18. 963,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

