QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. 4,222,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,799. The company has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.41%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.