QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. 2,017,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

