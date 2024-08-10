QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 755,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,908. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

