Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
