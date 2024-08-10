Radio Caca Price Up 7% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $54.82 million and $3.26 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001471 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,046,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

