Raymond James Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

PLTR traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 88,131,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,413,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 250.10, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

