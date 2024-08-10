Raymond James Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $725.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.70. The company had a trading volume of 600,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.11. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

