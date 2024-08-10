RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get RealReal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REAL

RealReal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at $511,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,132 shares of company stock valued at $933,131. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.