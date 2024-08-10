Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:O traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,474. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

