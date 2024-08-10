Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.56 and last traded at $60.25. Approximately 1,504,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,150,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

