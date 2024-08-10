ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $99.01

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and $99.01 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00100432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

