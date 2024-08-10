Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Redfin stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

