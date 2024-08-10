Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.43. 803,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

