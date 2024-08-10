Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.1 %

GEV traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $179.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

