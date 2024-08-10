Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 319,081 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. 123,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

