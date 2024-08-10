Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 455,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. Relx has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Relx by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.