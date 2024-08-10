Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 2,673,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

