ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $216.59. The company had a trading volume of 542,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,371. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $225.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,441,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,989,119. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

