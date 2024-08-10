Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.25

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$96.25 and traded as high as C$100.75. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$98.82, with a volume of 625,961 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.25.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.3747521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

