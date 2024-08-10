Reviewing Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GEN Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bloomin’ Brands 0 7 2 0 2.22

Profitability

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 62.15%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55% Bloomin’ Brands 1.56% 65.73% 7.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.35 $8.41 million $0.18 45.11 Bloomin’ Brands $4.62 billion 0.29 $247.39 million $0.64 24.42

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

