Reviewing Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) & Southern (NYSE:SO)

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 0.00 $613.00 million N/A N/A Southern $25.25 billion 3.76 $3.98 billion $3.87 22.43

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% Southern 17.67% 12.88% 3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Talen Energy and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talen Energy and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Southern 1 6 7 0 2.43

Talen Energy presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Southern has a consensus price target of $80.93, suggesting a potential downside of 6.76%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Southern.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern beats Talen Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.