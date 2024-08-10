Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $42.90 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,309,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

