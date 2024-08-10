RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.07.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. 1,129,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,527. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 over the last ninety days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in RingCentral by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RingCentral by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

