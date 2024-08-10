Robert W. Baird Increases Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $82.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

