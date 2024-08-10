Roth Capital Comments on Permian Resources Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Permian Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,609,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

