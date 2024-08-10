Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CMT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.11%.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $176,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,102.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

