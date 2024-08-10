Roth Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

GMED stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.20. 1,164,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,507. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

