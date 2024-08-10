Roth Capital Weighs in on Energy Fuels Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UUUU. Roth Mkm lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

