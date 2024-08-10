Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.83) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork Cuts Dividend

LON ROR traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 326 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,043,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.65. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,511.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

