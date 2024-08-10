Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.83) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Rotork Stock Performance
Rotork Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
