Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACO.X. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.58.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.55. 173,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$43.88.

In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

