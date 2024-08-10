Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $2.50

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of Traeger stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 344,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

