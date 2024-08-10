Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target to $9.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $466.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

