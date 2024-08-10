Royal Bank of Canada Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

TELUS Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$20.04 and a 12 month high of C$25.94. The stock has a market cap of C$33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.41.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

