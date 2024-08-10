Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SBH traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

