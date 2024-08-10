SALT (SALT) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. SALT has a market cap of $1.97 million and $2,483.39 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 12% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01437388 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,535.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

