Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 364,695 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after buying an additional 79,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 136,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.