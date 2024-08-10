Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

DHR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

