Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,378 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

