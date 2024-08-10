Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,026 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. 12,151,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

