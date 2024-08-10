Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,546 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.78. 3,460,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.