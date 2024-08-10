Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. 5,776,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,622. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.