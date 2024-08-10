Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.64. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

