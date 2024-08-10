Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

HON traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.23. 1,888,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.