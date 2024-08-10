Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $320,847,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,528 shares of company stock worth $5,222,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,397.26. 72,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,408.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,334.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

