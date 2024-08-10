Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

