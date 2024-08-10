Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.76. 163,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.