Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.05.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

